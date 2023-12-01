HT Auto
HT Auto
Uber Launches Its Ev Only Fleet With Uber Green In Bengaluru, But Won't Be Cheaper Than Regular Cabs

Bengaluru gets Uber Green with electric vehicle-only fleet

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2023, 10:28 AM
App-based cab aggregator Uber has launched its first EV-only cab service in Bengaluru from Thursday. The Uber Green fleet, made up of Tata Tigor EVs, was formally launched during the Bengaluru Tech Summit. Priyank Kharge, Information and Technology Minister of Karnataka, flagged off the first Uber Green electric cabs on the sidelines of the summit. Uber said that the Uber Green services will now be available across the city offering sustainable mobility to commuters in Bengaluru.

Uber Green EV cabs
Uber will use these Tata Tigor EVs as part of its EV-only Uber Green fleet in Bengaluru. Its operations have already started from November 30 and will rival the likes of BluSmart.
Uber Green EV cabs
Uber will use these Tata Tigor EVs as part of its EV-only Uber Green fleet in Bengaluru. Its operations have already started from November 30 and will rival the likes of BluSmart.

In June this year, Uber had announced the entry of Uber Green in India. The cab aggregator had said that its services will start in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru first before rolling it out to other parts of the country. While Mumbai already has Uber Green operational, Bengaluru is the second city to get it almost six months after the announcement was made. Currently, Uber Green will cover most part of the central Bengaluru region. Uber will expand the services to other parts of the city soon.

The Uber Green will use Tata Tigor EVs as part of its electric vehicle fleet. Tata Motors had tied up with several cab aggregators offering them with the Tigor EV as cabs. The electric sedan is powered by a permanent-magnet AC electric motor which can generate up to 127 bhp of power. Its 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack promises a range of around 300 kms in a single charge.

Uber Green is now the new EV can option commuters have besides Gurugram-based BluSmart. Prabhjeet Singh, President of India and South Asia at Uber, said, “Very excited to be launching our flagship sustainability product, Uber Green in Bengaluru, which is the city where we started our operations in, a city I call home. Uber Green is our attempt to offer a choice to consumers who want to ride in an emission-free vehicle, this is an electric fleet."

How to book Uber Green?

One does not need to download any new app to access booking for Uber Green. Uber offers the service within its existing app. Booking one is as simple as booking any regular cabs through apps. Uber said that Uber Green has been available on its app since May this year. After the launch, Uber will update the app with a dedicated tab to book Uber Green cabs.

The cost of ride in a Uber Green cab will be initially higher in Bengaluru. According to Uber's own estimates, the EV ride could cost up to 10 per cent more than a regular Uber cab.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2023, 10:28 AM IST
