Maruti Swift facelift to Hyundai Creta N Line: Cars expected to launch in March

After a brief lull, carmakers in India are gearing up for more launches starting from next month. While January was a busy month for auto giants with key launches like the Kia Sonet facelift, Hyundai Creta facelift among others, February was relatively a quiet month for the industry. March may see as many as four new cars hitting the markets, two of which already have confirmed dates for launch. Here is a quick look at which models are expected to be launched in March.

Hyundai Creta N Line:

After launching the Creta facelift SUV earlier this year, Hyundai Motor is gearing up for its second major launch of the year. On March 11, the carmaker will drive in the N Line version of the new Creta. It will be the third N Line model to be introduced in India after the i20 and Venue N Line versions. The Hyundai N Line models are essentially a sportier version of existing models with certain tweaks.

The Creta N Line will look largely similar to the Creta facelift SUV. Expect changes like N Line badging, dual exhaust, redesigned alloy wheels and bumpers to make it appear different. The interior, expected to come with all-black theme, will have red accents to enhance its sporty character. Under the hood will be a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine generating 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to the 7-speed DCT gearbox.

BYD Seal:

Chinese EV giant BYD is all set to introduce its third electric car to India. The Seal EV, which was first showcased at the Auto Expo back in January last year, will be launched on March 5 after several delays. BYD Seal will come to India through the completely built unit (CBU) route and will join the likes of Atto 3 and e6 in the carmaker's EV portfolio in India.

The BYD Seal EV will come powered by single PMS and dual-motor options. It will be capable of generating 227 bhp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. BYD says the EV can sprint 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The EV will come equipped with a 82.5 kWh battery pack which promises range of up to 570 kms on a single charge. BYD Seal will support fast charging at speeds of up to 150 kW. This could help the EV to recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 37 minutes.

Maruti Suzuki Swift:

India's largest carmaker is expected to introduce the fourth generation Swift, one of its best-selling models, as the first major launch of the year. Though Maruti has not confirmed the exact timeline, the Swift has already been introduced in global markets and is just days away from hitting Indian shores. The new Swift will come with several changes, including a new three-cylinder engine which promises improved fuel efficiency, updated exterior styling and an improved interior with new feature elements.

The new generation Swift introduced in Japan is offered in two broad trims - one with a naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and the other one mated to a 12V mild hybrid powertrain. The new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in 2024 Swift will come mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed CVT transmission unit.

Tata Nexon Dark Edition:

Tata Motors is expected to expand the Nexon SUV family with another version called the Dark Edition. As the name suggests, expect the Nexon Dark to come with an all-black exterior theme. It is likely to get Tata's glossy Midnight Black exterior colour scheme as well as blacked out alloy wheels. The interior will match the theme with an all-black treatment inside. Things are expected to remain similar under the hood and its performance.

