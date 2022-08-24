HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki to recall these Dzire sedans for faulty airbags

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S Tour sedans are used as fleet cars for cab operators and commercial purposes. It is offered with dual airbags for front occupants.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 12:34 PM
Maruti Suzuki has announced recall of 166 Dzire S Tour sedans for faulty airbag units.
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced recall of its Dzire S Tour sedans. The carmaker will recall 166 units of the Dzire Tour S sedans due to faulty airbag units. Maruti Suzuki said that the Airbag Control Unit needs to be replaced. The carmaker will bear the cost to add new airbags for the units affected by the recall. The sedans which have been recalled by Maruti Suzuki were manufactured earlier this month, between August 6 and 16.

Maruti Suzuki issued a statement in a regulatory filing today, confirming the recall and the reason behind it. The carmaker said that the recall became necessary to replace the Airbag Control Unit as they are suspected to have a possible defect. Maruti Suzuki said the defect could have led to malfunctioning during deployment in future if not rectified. "Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced," Maruti Suzuki said.

Maruti Suzuki will communicate with the owners of the affected vehicles. They will receive notification from authorised Maruti Suzuki workshops for the replacement of the defective Airbag Control Unit. Maruti Suzuki also said, “Customers may also visit the 'Imp Customer Info' section on the Company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by a 14-digit alphanumeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents."

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S Tour price in India starts from 6.05 lakh and goes up to 7 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in three variants, the Dzire S Tour also comes with a CNG version. The sedan is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which can generate 82 bhp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 12:34 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Dzire S Tour Maruti Suzuki Dzire
