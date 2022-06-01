Maruti Suzuki sells 161,413 cars in May, supply chain impacts production

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced it sold a total of 161,413 cars in May 2022. The automaker claimed to have sold 128,000 cars in the domestic market, while exports to overseas markets were the highest ever in a month at 27,191 units. Maruti Suzuki's last month's sales show significant growth in numbers compared to the same month a year ago when it sold 46,555 units. The auto manufacturer also said that it sold 312,074 units in April and May this year, as compared to the same period last year when it sold 206,246 units.

The automaker has registered a significant hike in sales to other OEMs as well. In May 2022, the automaker recorded 6,222 units of sales to Toyota, while the number was 1,522 units in the same month a year ago. Maruti Suzuki has a model sharing partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor under the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership. Toyota sells Urban Cruiser and Glanza in India, which are sourced from Maruti Suzuki and sold by the latter as Vitara Brezza and Baleno, respectively.

While the numbers suggest a significant hike in sales in May 2022 as compared to the same month a year ago and the April-May period this year, as compared to the same period a year ago, the automaker claims that its domestic sales were impacted due to supply chain disruption. As it hinted, the supply chain disruption in microchips created trouble for Maruti Suzuki's vehicle production. However, that didn't impact the export. It also said that comparing the numbers it registered in May this year with the same month a year ago is not right, as May 2021 was marred by Covid related disruptions.

