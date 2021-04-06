Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker of India has claimed that its total production in March 2021 was 172,433 units from all of its manufacturing facilities across the country.

The automaker produced 92,450 units of vehicles last year amid the Covid-19 related disruptions, as Maruti Suzuki India has said in a regulatory filing.

It said that production in March 2020 had declined significantly owing to Covid-related disruptions. "The comparison of March 2021 figures with March 2020 figures has to be seen in this context," the company further added.

The car manufacturer produced 170,036 units of passenger vehicles in March 2021, as compared with 91,602 units in March 2020. In the mini segment, where Maruti Suzuki is undoubtedly the pole position holder for quite long time, thanks to its models including Alto, S-Presso, the carmaker produced 28,519 units last month as against 17,630 units in the year-ago period.

In the compact car segment too, Maruti Suzuki has a strong portfolio thanks to the models like WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire etc. The auto major's production in this segment in March 2021 stood at 95,186 units as against 50,078 units in March 2020.

In the utility vehicle segment, production of models such as Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 increased to 32,421 units last month, as compared to 15,203 units in the same month last year.

The auto manufacturer sells its Super Carry light commercial vehicle, which witnessed 2,397 units of production in March 2021, as against 938 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki has sold a total of 1,457,861 units of vehicles in the last financial year that ended on March 31, 2021. This number was 6.7% lower as compared to FY2019-2020. The number includes domestic sales of 1,323,396 units, sales to other OEMs of 38,326 units, and exports of 96,139 units as well.