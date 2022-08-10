HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki new Alto K10 is available for booking at 11,000.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2022, 15:45 PM
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced the opening of bookings for its new generation Alto K10. Available at an amount of 11,000, customers can book the hatchback at any Maruti Suzuki Arena showroom or visit the designated website, as the automaker claimed. Maruti Suzuki also teased the car's front profile officially, and it looks completely different from the current Alto. It looks completely distinctive from the previous Alto K10 as well, which has been discontinued.

The front profile gets a black grille with hexagonal mesh, with the sleek and roundish headlamps sitting at the edge of the bonnet. The bumper looks crafted with the sleek air intake at the bottom. The wheels too are visible, and as it appears, the car will sport steel wheels. Also, one of the colours has been teased through the latest image.

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to cash on the popularity of the Alto brand. The automaker claims that more than 4.32 million Alto customers are there in India alone. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid. Also, it will challenge the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Speaking about the small hatchback Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the legendary Alto is a testament to an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India. "The All-New Alto K10 will democratize new age technology and features in the hatchback cars. We are confident that the All-New Alto K10 together with Alto 800 will bring pride of ownership & joy of mobility to many more customers in India," he further added.

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the brand Alto has always been a symbol of pride of ownership, reliability and peace of mind. "The All New Alto K10 has been designed and developed with the core philosophy of redefining the hatchback segment in the country. Built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform, the All-New Alto K10 will ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while offering an excellent NVH performance. We have laid special focus on offering a modern design, a spacious cabin and a technology driven, user-friendly interior interface to cater to our everevolving customers," he further added.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2022, 15:01 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Alto
