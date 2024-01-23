Maruti Suzuki Brezza mild-hybrid variants reintroduced with manual transmission

HT Auto
  With the mild-hybrid option, Brezza ZXI and ZXI+ MT variants are now almost kmpl more fuel efficient than the Kia Sonet.
Maruti Suzuki India has reintroduced its 'mild-hybrid' technology with manual transmission option in the Brezza. Offered with the ZXI MT trim level, the varriant has been priced and 11.05 lakh (ex-showroom), while the ZXI+ MT with 'mild-hybrid' tech has been priced at 12.48 lakh. The technology is also available with the automatic transmission options of the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ trim levels.

With the mild hybrid option now, the fuel efficeincy for the ZXI and ZXI+ manual transmission option has jumped from 17.38 kmpl to 19.89 kmpl. This makes the SUV more fuel efficient than the Sonet by almost 1 kmpl, however the Fronx returns a claimed mileage of 21.7 kmpl which is 1.9 kmpl more that the Brezza hybrid.

Interestingly, this number is marginally lower than the 20.5 kmpl figure that the Brezza’s 103hp, K15C engine used to deliver with the mild-hybrid tech, before it was discontinued. The Brezza automatics continue to post an ARAI-rated 19.8kpl. Apart from petrol powertrain, the Brezza is also offered with CNG fuel option. However, the CNG models do not get the ‘mild-hybrid’ tech or an automatic option. the claimed fuel efficiency of the Brezza CNG models stand at 25.5 km/kg.

Also watch: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: First Drive Review

According to Maruti, the Smart Hybrid technology improves driving performance and fuel efficiency. In both manual and automatic gearboxes, the engine silently starts when the right conditions are reached and stops automatically when it is idle. It has two batteries, one of which is a lithium-ion battery.

As of now, the 'mild-hybrid' tech is being offered across six models including the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Fronx, Ciaz and the Grand Vitara. Meanwhile, the Invicto and few of the trim levels of the Grand Vitara are being offered with ‘strong-hybrid’ technology. The company aims to have 25 per cent of its total sales from hybrid models by FY31.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST
TAGS: Hybrid Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Brezza manual transmission Fronx Sonet

