Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it had sold over 75,000 units of S-Presso in India in a year since it was launched here back on September 30 of 2019. The car is positioned as a mini SUV and while this may only be a way of wooing new buyers, Maruti has been able to strongly position the product in the entry-level segment.

S-Presso has managed to establish itself on a firm footing in the auto market despite the challenges faced by the industry as a whole - low demand in 2019 followed by factors caused by Covid-19 outbreak. A viable option for first-time car buyers, it offers a tall-boy exterior design which combines with a cabin that gets an infotainment screen, complete with support for Android Auto and AppleCarPlay. "Within a short span of a year, Maruti Suzuki SPRESSO has carved a strong niche for itself with many segment first features like dynamic center console with SmartPlay infotainment system, steering mounted audio and voice control etc," highlights Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. "In line with the aspirations of young India, S-Presso is exclusively designed to offer a mini SUV feel with the best of technologies and features."

Srivastava also adds that the ability to customize S-Presso has been another key factor for potential customers. "Within a year, S-Presso buyers have shown 24% higher inclination to accessorize their cars with unique and exciting accessories to match their lifestyle."

Maruti has specifically chosen to target a young buying audience with the S-Presso. And in current times of economic uncertainties when personal mobility is also fast becoming priority in the interest of health, small cars are likely to see a spurt in demand, something that could work in favour of the S-Presso moving forward. The car sits with Alto in the company's mini sub-segment.