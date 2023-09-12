HT Auto
Indian Army inducts Mahindra's Light Specialist Vehicle and All-Terrain Vehicle

Indian Army has inducted the Mahindra's light specialist vehicle and all-terrain vehicle in its special vehicle fleet. Vinod Sahay, president of Mahindra Aerospace and Defence has posted images of the vehicles on social media revealing that the homegrown automaker has delivered the special vehicles to the Indian Army. This induction comes after the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd in 2021 for 1,300 light specialist vehicles.

| Updated on: 12 Sep 2023, 11:48 AM
The Mahindra Light Specialist Vehicle can be used for cross-country mobility and it comes equipped with ballistic protection and various battle-ready equipment. (Image: X/Vinod Sahay)
The light specialist vehicles and all-terrain vehicles come as special purpose-built vehicles meant for use by the Indian Army in treacherous terrains. The Mahindra special vehicles for the armed forces come as four-seater models and can carry 1,600 kg weight. They come equipped with an 80-litre capacity fuel tank and can run at a top speed of 120 kmph. An automatic transmission enables the driver to guide the vehicle through rough terrains without any hassle. Also, the vehicles come equipped with ballistic protection that can withstand 7.62 mm ammunition, claims the automaker.

Also Read : Indian Army orders 1850 units of Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Besides enabling the Indian Army with mobility through treacherous terrains, these vehicles come with equipment to enable the armed forces personnel to engage in battle as necessary. These vehicles come equipped with automatic grenade launchers and anti-tank-guided missiles. They can be used as personnel carriers, as well as for carrying supplies, ammunition and replenishment. They can also be used for ferrying quick reaction teams as and where required.

Powering the Mahindra armoured vehicle is a powerful 3.2-litre multi-fuel diesel engine that is paired with the 4x4 drivetrain with front and rear differential locks. The engine can churn out 212 bhp of peak power. It also comes equipped with a self-recovery winch and high-travel all-wheel independent suspension with a central-type inflation system.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2023, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Armoured car

