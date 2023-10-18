HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio N waiting period drops to 35-40 weeks

Ever since Mahindra launched the Scorpio N in the Indian market, it has received a tremendous response in terms of demand. Because of this, the waiting period for the SUV was very long. Since then Mahindra has been trying to reduce the waiting period. The latest update is that the waiting period is now between 35 and 40 weeks in New Delhi.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2023, 16:02 PM
Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra Scorpio N is 206 mm long, 97 mm wide and has 70 mm more wheelbase compared to the Scorpio Classic. It rides on R18 and R17 diamond cut alloy wheels, and sports signature double barrel LED Projector headlamps, tall stacked LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, among other exterior features.
The Scorpio N is offered as a 6-seater or a 7-seater. It is available in four trims - Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8. Last month, the prices of the Scorpio N were hiked. This is the third time Mahindra and Mahindra has increased the price of the Scorpio-N SUV. Earlier, the carmaker had hiked its prices in January and April. The prices start at 13.26 lakh and go up to 24.54 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra is using a body-on-frame chassis for the Scorpio N. It comes with a rear-wheel drive setup with a proper 4x4 powertrain. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine which are also doing duty on the XUV700 and the Thar.

The diesel engine is available in two tunes. The lower variants produce 130 bhp and 300 Nm whereas the higher variants put out 172 bhp and up to 400 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard whereas the higher variants also get an option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The petrol engine puts out 200 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of up to 380 Nm of peak torque. It is also offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

Mahindra is still selling the previous generation of the Scorpio which now has been rebranded to Scorpio Classic. Its prices were hiked by 25,000. Mahindra Scorpio Classic is now priced between 13.25 lakh and 17.06 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2023, 16:02 PM IST
