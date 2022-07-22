HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio-N vs XUV700 4WD, AT variants: Price comparison

Mahindra has launched the AWD and automatic variants of the Scorpio-N at prices ranging between 12.49 lakh and 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra has announced the prices of the automatic and all-wheel drive variants of the newly launched Scorpio-N SUV. The carmaker announced on Thursday that the top-of-the-range Z8L variant with AWD will cost 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a little more than 50,000 expensive than the XUV700's top-spec variant with similar features. Though the XUV700 is Mahindra's flagship SUV, there is a chance that the Scorpio-N may eat into its share given the similar price range as well as long waiting period for the XUV700. Here is a comparison between the prices of the automatic and AWD variants of both the SUVs.

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs XUV700 automatic 2WD variants: Price comparison

Mahindra had launched the Scorpio-N SUV on June 27 at a starting price of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The base Z2 variant, which is offered in both petrol and diesel, has been offered with only one automatic variant in diesel. The price starts at 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is much higher than the base automatic 2WD option on XUV700 which starts at 16.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX 3 variant. However, when comparing prices of the top-of-the-range automatic variants of both SUVs, Mahindra Scorpio-N prices are much closer to that of XUV700. The top-spec diesel automatic variants of Scorpio-N is nearly 2 lakh more affordable than the Mahindra flagship SUV.

Scorpio-N variantsPetrol AT (2WD)Diesel AT (2WD)Diesel AT (4WD)
Z2  12.49 lakh 
Z4 15.45 lakh 15.95 lakh 18.40 lakh
Z6  16.95 lakh 
Z8 18.95 lakh 19.45 lakh 21.90 lakh
Z8L 20.95 lakh 21.45 lakh 23.90 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs XUV700 AWD variants: Price comparison

When it comes to the variants that will excite the enthusiasts most, Mahindra offers the all-wheel drive versions of Scorpio-N and XUV700 well above the 20 lakh mark. Scorpio-N comes with as many as three AWD options, while XUV700 gets only two. All five AWD variants of the SUVs are offered in diesel only. The starting price for the AWD versions of Scorpio-N is 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom) against 22.98 lakh for the AX 7 AT AWD variant of XUV700. However, the top-spec Z8L variant of Scorpio-N with AWD costs 23.90 lakh, just 55,000 less than 24.58 lakh price of the top-spec AX 7 AT AWD Luxury variant of the XUV700.

XUV700 variantsPetrol AT (2WD) pricesDiesel AT (2WD) pricesDiesel AT (4WD) prices
AX 3 AT 16.84 lakh 17.58 lakh 
AX 5 AT 18.29 lakh 18.92 lakh 
AX 5 AT (7 STR)  18.92 lakh 
AX 7 AT 20.95 lakh 21.58 lakh 
AX 7 AT Luxury 22.75 lakh 23.41 lakh 
AX 7 AT AWD   22.98 lakh
AX 7 AT AWD Luxury   24.58 lakh

(Also: Take a look at a more detailed comparison between the Scorpio-N and XUV700 in terms of specifications, features, engine and other aspects)

Mahindra and Mahindra hopes to rule the SUV segment in India offering both Scorpio-N and XUV700, along with the Thar, to Indian customers. While Thar has been designed as a lifestyle SUV with adventure capabilities, both Scorpio-N and XUV700 offers premiumness coupled with performance to attract urban buyers.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: ScorpioN Scorpio Mahindra ScorpioN Mahindra Scorpio XUV700 Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra and Mahindra
