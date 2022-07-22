Mahindra Scorpio-N vs XUV700 4WD, AT variants: Price comparison

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced the prices of the automatic and all-wheel drive variants of the newly launched Scorpio-N SUV. The carmaker announced on Thursday that the top-of-the-range Z8L variant with AWD will cost ₹23.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a little more than ₹50,000 expensive than the XUV700's top-spec variant with similar features. Though the XUV700 is Mahindra's flagship SUV, there is a chance that the Scorpio-N may eat into its share given the similar price range as well as long waiting period for the XUV700. Here is a comparison between the prices of the automatic and AWD variants of both the SUVs.

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs XUV700 automatic 2WD variants: Price comparison

Mahindra had launched the Scorpio-N SUV on June 27 at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The base Z2 variant, which is offered in both petrol and diesel, has been offered with only one automatic variant in diesel. The price starts at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is much higher than the base automatic 2WD option on XUV700 which starts at ₹16.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX 3 variant. However, when comparing prices of the top-of-the-range automatic variants of both SUVs, Mahindra Scorpio-N prices are much closer to that of XUV700. The top-spec diesel automatic variants of Scorpio-N is nearly ₹2 lakh more affordable than the Mahindra flagship SUV.

Scorpio-N variants Petrol AT (2WD) Diesel AT (2WD) Diesel AT (4WD) Z2 ₹ 12.49 lakh Z4 ₹ 15.45 lakh ₹ 15.95 lakh ₹ 18.40 lakh Z6 ₹ 16.95 lakh Z8 ₹ 18.95 lakh ₹ 19.45 lakh ₹ 21.90 lakh Z8L ₹ 20.95 lakh ₹ 21.45 lakh ₹ 23.90 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs XUV700 AWD variants: Price comparison

When it comes to the variants that will excite the enthusiasts most, Mahindra offers the all-wheel drive versions of Scorpio-N and XUV700 well above the ₹20 lakh mark. Scorpio-N comes with as many as three AWD options, while XUV700 gets only two. All five AWD variants of the SUVs are offered in diesel only. The starting price for the AWD versions of Scorpio-N is ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom) against ₹22.98 lakh for the AX 7 AT AWD variant of XUV700. However, the top-spec Z8L variant of Scorpio-N with AWD costs ₹23.90 lakh, just ₹55,000 less than ₹24.58 lakh price of the top-spec AX 7 AT AWD Luxury variant of the XUV700.

XUV700 variants Petrol AT (2WD) prices Diesel AT (2WD) prices Diesel AT (4WD) prices AX 3 AT ₹ 16.84 lakh ₹ 17.58 lakh AX 5 AT ₹ 18.29 lakh ₹ 18.92 lakh AX 5 AT (7 STR) ₹ 18.92 lakh AX 7 AT ₹ 20.95 lakh ₹ 21.58 lakh AX 7 AT Luxury ₹ 22.75 lakh ₹ 23.41 lakh AX 7 AT AWD ₹ 22.98 lakh AX 7 AT AWD Luxury ₹ 24.58 lakh

(Also: Take a look at a more detailed comparison between the Scorpio-N and XUV700 in terms of specifications, features, engine and other aspects)

Mahindra and Mahindra hopes to rule the SUV segment in India offering both Scorpio-N and XUV700, along with the Thar, to Indian customers. While Thar has been designed as a lifestyle SUV with adventure capabilities, both Scorpio-N and XUV700 offers premiumness coupled with performance to attract urban buyers.

