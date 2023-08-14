HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup to debut in South Africa. What to expect

Mahindra is all set to unveil the Scorpio-N pickup in South Africa on August 15, which will be based on the new Scorpio-N SUV. This new pickup will come as the revised iteration of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup. Considering the fact that Mahindra is set to unveil this pickup in South Africa, it can be assumed that the homegrown automaker is projecting the Scorpio-N pickup as a global product, instead of focusing on the Indian market only.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Aug 2023, 14:07 PM
The Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup will be based on the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV and is expected to be launched in India in 2026.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup will come as a pickup truck avatar of the Scorpio-N SUV. Expect the front profile of the Scorpio-N pickup to be the same as the SUV sibling. However, the side profile would look different owing to the cargo deck area. Expect the rear profile too to be slightly different. Considering the pickup will be built for more tough terrains and harder duties compared to the SUV, it could come with some more accessories meant to protect the underbody, bumpers etc. However, Mahindra has not revealed any detail about the upcoming Scorpio-N pickup.

Expect the upcoming pickup to get both double-cab and single-cab versions. Speaking about the interior layout, it could come featuring the same interior, features and layout as the SUV.

On the powertrain front, the Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup would be offered with the same engine options as the SUV. This means a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine will be available for pickup. Both engines are offered with automatic and manual transmission options in the SUV while the diesel gets the 4WD technology. Expect the same for the upcoming pickup as well.

Upon launch, the Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup would be priced between 12 lakh and 22 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The pickup will compete with rivals like the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, in India.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2023, 14:07 PM IST

