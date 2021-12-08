Home > Auto > Cars > Mahindra Group partners with Reliance for EV business
Mahindra and Jio-bp are aiming at exploring a comprehensive EV ecosystem together.
Mahindra and Jio-bp are aiming at exploring a comprehensive EV ecosystem together.

Mahindra Group partners with Reliance for EV business

2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 05:54 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahinda is aiming to grab a larger chunk in the Indian EV market with its association with Jio-bp.

  • Mahindra is exploring the business models such as Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Battery as a Service (BaaS) as part of its collaboration with Jio-bp.

Mahindra Group on Wednesday has announced its association with Jio-bp, a joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc, for the electric vehicle business. Together Mahindra and Jio-bp will explore EV product manufacturing and services.

(Also Read: Mahindra-owned Pininfarina Battista hypercar inches closer to production)

Similar Cars

Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra E2o-plus

Electric|Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra Xuv300

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra Bolero Neo

1493 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 8.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra Xuv700

1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

In a release, Mahindra has said that under the non-binding MoU signed by the two groups, they will aim at accelerating EV adoption in India with high-performance and swappable batteries that would help in dispelling range anxiety.

The MoU also covers evaluating EV charging solutions by Jio-bp for Mahindra electric vehicles including electric three and four-wheelers, quadricycles and electric small commercial vehicles. This would include captive fleets and last-mile mobility vehicles of Mahindra Group. With this association, Mahindra is aiming at a larger chunk in the Indian EV market.

Mahindra has been mulling the idea to launch a wide range of battery-electric variants of its cars within the next few years, as it promised a few years back. The homegrown automaker is also mulling the idea to introduce a battery swapping service for its EVs that will reduce the downtime of the electric vehicles significantly and also help the automaker to explore a new business model by offering battery-as-a-service (BaaS) and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS).

Currently, despite growing interest from consumers, electric vehicles make up only a fraction of India's total auto sales. This is mainly due to high battery costs and the lack of charging infrastructure in the country. Introducing the BaaS and MaaS might address the concerns. Jio-bp, earlier in October this year said that it had started offering services for charging and battery swapping for electric vehicles in India.

Besides the traditional vehicles, Mahindra is also looking at bolstering its EV business. The automaker expects electric vehicles to account for around 20 per cent of its total sales volumes in India by 2027. Its partnership with Jio-bp is expected to play a key role in that strategy/.

  • First Published Date : 08 Dec 2021, 05:43 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue