HT Auto
Home Cars Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA

Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA

The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 08:43 PM
Lexus Electrified Sport Concept draws design inspiration from LFA.
Lexus Electrified Sport Concept draws design inspiration from LFA.

Toyota-owned luxury car marquee Lexus has revealed its Electrified Sport Concept that shows a sleek electric sports coupe with inspiration from the LFA. As the automaker claims, the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept has been designed to preview an electric supercar with the ‘secret sauce’ from the LFA.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Ls (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Ls
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.91 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Rx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Rx
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.04 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 56.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lx
5663 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.33 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Lexus probably indicated the driving characteristics of the LFA, which has inspired the Electrified Sports Concept.

The concept comes showing an aggressively designed luxury sports coupe that features a long ventilated hood and a suave styling. The front fascia is sporty looking clearing the intentions of the carmaker. It loosely resembles the LFA.

The front fascia also gets a T-shaped air intake and a prominent air splitter for improved aerodynamic efficiency. The sleek and sharp LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights integrated into them are visible. The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept gets curvaceous bodywork and a contrasting black roof. Other key design elements include minimalist mirrors, ventilated front fenders, and lightweight wheels.

The car gets a high-performance braking system with red callipers. Moving to the rear profile, it gets a big-like appearance. The concept gets distinctive LED taillights and a ventilated bumper. Also, there is a black central insert with a vertical styling element.

The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world. The coupe will be capable of running a range of more than 700 km on a single charge. The power source for this Lexus electric supercar will be a solid-state battery.

The Lexus LFA, which is inspiring this Electrified Sport Concept was one of the most admired cars from the luxury car brand. Despite being discontinued nearly a decade ago, the car is still celebrated by automobile enthusiasts.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 08:43 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus LFA electric car supercar electric vehicle EV electric mobility sportscar
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA
Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA
Tesla recalls around 5.79 lakh cars in the US over pedestrian warning risk sound
Tesla recalls around 5.79 lakh cars in the US over pedestrian warning risk sound
What makes diesel cars munch more miles than petrol ones: Know here
What makes diesel cars munch more miles than petrol ones: Know here
Tesla removes steering rack ECU, can't receive OTA update for Level 3 autonomy
Tesla removes steering rack ECU, can't receive OTA update for Level 3 autonomy
Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.
Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city