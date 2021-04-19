Lexus has unveiled an updated version of its rival Mercedes E-Class, the ES executive sedan, at the Shanghai Auto Show. The facelift version 2022 Lexus ES features several new features, inside and outside.

The new Lexus ES gets a new radiator grille, new-look headlights among some of the changes in the exterior. Lexus has also introduced two new colours, Iridium and Cloudburst Gray, which will replace Atomic Silver, Silver Lining and Nebula Gray.

The 2022 Lexus ES will also stand on newly designed wheels which include a standard 17-inch with thicker spokes, stacked in layers in the shape of the letter V for a sporty impression. The sedan can also be fitted with updated 18-inch wheels, while the F Sport variants come with exclusive 19-inch wheels with a new black finish.

Inside, the 2022 Lexus ES gets an 8.0-inch infotainment system as standard, and a 12.3-inch display will also be available for customisation.

The facelift version of the Lexus ES will be powered by the same engine options along with a new ES 300h F Sport. It combines all the usual F Sport features with an eco-friendly hybrid powertrain that claims to deliver 215bhp.

In addition, the ES 350 F Sport will be offered with a new dynamic handling package. It has Sport + and Custom driving modes, as well as an adaptive adjustable suspension.

Speaking of dynamics, the Lexus ES 2022 has a new rear suspension bracket that claims to improve ride comfort and optimise handling stability. The upgraded braking system on gas models features an optimised master cylinder and booster that promise a more linear feel and response.

The updated ES will come standard with a new suite of Lexus Safety System + 2.5 driver assistance systems. It includes a collision avoidance system with an improved camera lens and millimetre-wave radar for increased response range.

Other new features include a cornering speed reduction function that can automatically slow the vehicle down in certain bends. Lane Tracing Assist also gets "improved heading recognition and can track the paths of nearby vehicles in adjacent lanes for greater lane centering ability."