Home > Auto > Cars > Latest Toyota Land Cruiser scores top marks in crash tests. Watch video
2022 Toyota Land Cruiser during crash tests. (Courtesy: ANCAP)
2022 Toyota Land Cruiser during crash tests. (Courtesy: ANCAP)

Latest Toyota Land Cruiser scores top marks in crash tests. Watch video

2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 09:02 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is all set for launch in select global markets and has managed to create a whole lot of excitement among SUV aficionados.

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser for the Australian and New Zealand market comes with a plethora of safety features which helps the popular SUV model further make a case for itself. Underlining how secure the vehicle could possibly be for those inside as well as people around it, the latest Toyota Land Cruiser scored a perfect five in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash tests.

Similar Cars

Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Urban Cruiser

1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Glanza

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Yaris

1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.16 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Innova Crysta

2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Fortuner

2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Camry

2487 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 39.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

1998 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)

Land Rover Discovery Sport

1999 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 65.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)

Land Rover Defender

1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The Land Cruiser secured 89 per cent score for adult passenger protection and 88 per cent score for child passenger protection. The SUV also fared remarkably well for safety of cyclists and pedestrians, scoring 81 per cent. Overall, it managed to secure 77 per cent.

The Land Cruiser model made available in Australia and New Zealand comes with multiple airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Unveiled to the world in 2021, the sales of the latest Land Cruiser is all set to begin in key markets such as Australasia, the US and others in the coming months. The SUV is powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 engine that belts out 409 hp and 650 Nm of torque. And while there aren't massive changes to the exterior profile of the vehicle, the cabin has been updated significantly and the changes now include a nine-inch infotainment screen as standard and a 12.3-inch screen as optional. There is also provision for wireless phone charging, a HUD and a 360-degree camera.

The new Land Cruiser has already garnered a massive interest and such has been the reception that Toyota has reportedly planned to make buyers in the US sign a contract which prohibits them from selling the vehicle within 12 months of purchase. This is to prevent instances of customers buying the vehicle and then selling it at a higher price owing to the demand vs supply mismatch. Another factor is that the Land Cruiser's strong 4x4 capabilities make it a vehicle of choice in sensitive regions of the world and it may be used be those with nefarious intentions.

  • First Published Date : 13 Jan 2022, 09:02 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue