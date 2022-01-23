Land Rover Defender 130 breaks cover in latest patent images: Key details here

Land Rover Defender 130 is likely to come offer 340 mm of extra length ensuring better space and comfort for the rear occupants.

Land Rover is working on a long-wheelbase variant of the new generation Defender SUV that will be christened as Defender 130. Leaked patent images of the luxury SUV reveal the car's design and details. It appears that the Land Rover Defender 130 will be identical to the Defender 110.

The only visual difference is the stretched rear end of the SUV. Expect the SUV to be unveiled sometime later this year.

Land Rover Defender 130 gets the front fascia that is instantly recognizable as a Defender. The unmistakable LED headlamps, front grille, front bumper, LED taillights, rear bumper, tailgate with centre mounted spare wheel, alloy wheels -everything indicates that it is a Land Rover Defender. The only difference it shows is the elongated rear profile after the C pillar.

Expect the third-row occupants to get a stretched Alpine window panel that would be fixed. The third-row occupants could also receive two side fitted benches for seating. However, that is yet to be confirmed by the British luxury car marquee owned by Tata Motors. The Defender 130's stretched rear ensures more space and comfort for the third-row occupants as compared to the current Defender 110.

Land Rover is yet to reveal any detail about the upcoming SUV but it could come as an eight-seater that would measure 5,100 mm in length. This would result in 340 mm extra length compared to Defender 110, while the wheelbase would remain the same at 3,020 mm.

The cabin features and layout of the Land Rover Defender 130 would remain similar to the Defender 110. Engine options too would be the same as the current model. In that case, it could come with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that is good to churn out 300 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. Also, there would be a 3.0-litre inline-six engine paired with an electric motor and a battery, developing 400 PS of power and 550 Nm of torque. The Defender 130 could also get a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine capable of belting out 525 PS of power and 846 Nm of torque.

