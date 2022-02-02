Koenigsegg Quark e-motor puts Goliath-like power in a David-like package

HT Auto
Koenigsegg has used aerospace-grade steel and a carbon fibre rotor for making its Quark e-motor.
By HT Auto Desk
02 Feb 2022, 09:03 PM
The Quark e-motor comes in the size of two energy drink cans and capable of churning out a steady 134 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque.
Swedish hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg has made Quark e-motor for the Gemera four-door grand tourer. The automaker has also built the David silicon carbide inverter and Terrier EV drive unit for the Koenigsegg Gemara. While this might not be impressive information to you, the size of the Quark e-motor and the power output it provides is bound to surprise you.

(Also Read: Global e-mobility might face delay, Mercedes CEO blames raw material scarcity)

The Quark e-motor is claimed to be the size of two energy drink cans and capable of churning out a steady 134 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. This will supplement the three-cylinder 600 hp generating internal combustion engine of the Koenigsegg Gemera.

The two major designs elements for electric motors are axial flux and radial flux, emphasizing on power density and torque density respectively. The Quark e-motor combines both these two elements into a form, which Koenigsegg dubs as Raxial flux. The automaker has used aerospace-grade steel and a carbon fibre rotor for these.

With this technology, the hypercar brand claims that Gemera will be capable of bolstering the low-speed performance wherever and whenever required for brutal acceleration. With the Quark e-motor initialising the task, the ICE will take charge later for the run at 400 kmph.

With such a compact electric motor Koenigsegg is expected to help the automakers to work more enthusiastically for the development of future plug-in hybrid powertrains. The automaker is also planning to make the e-Quark motor technology available for applications beyond electric vehicles. The company aims to make this technology available for aerospace and marine uses as well. With the air taxis gaining hype as a mode of efficient future transportation, the technology could be highly useful for the VTOL aircraft.

 

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 09:03 PM IST
