Kia Sonnet Anniversary Edition: Five key highlights

Kia Sonnet Anniversary Edition: Five key highlights1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 12:15 PM IST
Kia Sonet comes as the second most successful car of the South Korean auto major.
- Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition gets some cosmetic updates over the standard model.
In a short span of time, Kia Motors has been able to grab the pulse of Indian consumers. The launch of models such as Seltos and Sonet has helped the South Korean automaker to grab eyeballs and post significant sales numbers in the Indian market within a short duration after its launch in the country.
While Seltos paved the way for the automaker's successful run on Indian roads, compact SUV Sonet came amplifying that leverage. To celebrate Sonet compact SUV's one year in business in India, Kia India introduced a special edition model of the car - Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition.
Based on the HTX variant, the Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition is priced at ₹10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This Anniversary Edition is dearer by ₹40,000 compared to the mid-spec HTX variant. It comes with a host of cosmetic tweaks to distinguish the special edition from the standard model. It will be available only for a limited period.
Here are five key highlights of the Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition.
Bold look
The design of the Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition is claimed to have been inspired by Aurochs, a large wild Eurasian bull. To make the Sonet Anniversary Edition more muscular, Kia has given it Aurochs inspired front and rear skid plates. It also comes with distinctive body cladding at the side profile.
Revamped front grille
What grabs attention at the very first glimpse is the front grille. Combined with the chunky skid plate, the updated tiger-nose grille adds zing to the SUV. It gets tangerine or orange embellishments as well.
Anniversary Edition badge
Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition gets a special emblem adding exclusivity and distinctiveness to the car compared to the standard model.
Special colour accents
Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition received tangerine/orange coloured accents on different places such as front and rear bumpers, doors, centre wheel caps etc. This special colour accents add more exclusivity and sportiness to the compact SUV and make it distinctive compared to the standard model.
Only four exterior colours
Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition will be available in four exterior colour options. These are - Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, and Glacier White Pearl. Interior gets a dual-tone black-beige colour theme.