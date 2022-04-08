HT Auto
Kia Sonet, Seltos facelift launched in India. Check price, specs, other details

Kia Sonet and Seltos now come with improved safety features which include side airbags, apart from visual updates and iMT added to the Seltos.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2022, 02:09 PM
2022 Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos receive several noticeable updated.
2022 Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos receive several noticeable updated.
2022 Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos receive several noticeable updated.
2022 Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos receive several noticeable updated.

Kia India on Friday drove out the updated 2022 Sonet sub-compact SUV as wel as the Seltos mid-size SUV in the market here. The refreshed Sonet and Seltos get multiple updates in a bid to help each of the products take on rivals in their respective segments better. Most importantly, Kia is now offering four airbags as standard across all variants. This includes side airbags to the updated Sonet and Seltos.

The 2022 Sonet has a pricing range which starts from 7.15 lakh for the HTE variant with five-speed manual transmission while the 2022 Seltos starts at 10.19 lakh for the HTE variant with six-speed manual transmission (ex showroom prices).

2022 Sonet Highlights

Launched as the third product from Kia in India, after Seltos and Carnival, the Sonet competes in the tightly-packed sub-compact SUV space. The latest Sonet now comes with at least four airbags and is offered in two new body colours - Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver - depending on variants.

The latest Kia Sonet is seen here in a brand new body hue - Sparkling Silver.
The latest Kia Sonet is seen here in a brand new body hue - Sparkling Silver.
The latest Kia Sonet is seen here in a brand new body hue - Sparkling Silver.
The latest Kia Sonet is seen here in a brand new body hue - Sparkling Silver.

Also depending on variants, the new Sonet comes with a 4.2-inch instrument cluster, semi-leatherette seats with white stitching and a new Kia Connect logo. Some of the standard feature highlights across variants include rear-seat back folding knob, side airbags and Highline Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System. Some of these features have been present on the product even before but have now been extended to lower variants as well

2022 Seltos Highlights

The biggest update on the latest Seltos is the addition of the iMT technology. The semi-automatic transmission system was already available on the Sonet. It is, however, for the first time that the iMT has been paired to a diesel motor. The two new body colours mentioned above are also available on select variants of the updated Seltos while there is an addition of a new dual-tone theme too - Gravity Grey + Aurora Black Pearl.

The 2022 Kia Seltos is seen here in a new blue body colour.
The 2022 Kia Seltos is seen here in a new blue body colour.
The 2022 Kia Seltos is seen here in a new blue body colour.
The 2022 Kia Seltos is seen here in a new blue body colour.

In terms of safety highlights, side airbags, ESC,VSM,BA,HAC, Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System and All-Wheel Disc brakes are now standard across all variants of the Seltos. Other highlights like curtain airbags, paddle shifters and multi-drive and traction mode are now available on some of the lower variants as well.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2022, 01:54 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Sonet Kia Seltos Kia India
