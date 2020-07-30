Kia Motors India on Thursday released official images of the interior and exterior of the upcoming Sonet compact SUV.

Sonet will make its world debut on August 7, and will be launched most likely in September. It will go on to rub shoulders with other compact SUVs in the segment such as Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

Kia Sonet receives connected tail lamps and a muscular rear bumper with chrome studded exhaust tips.

On the outside, Kia Sonet features very distinctive and dynamic design lines. It was showcased as a concept for the very first time at the Auto Expo 2020.

Sonet will feature Kia’s distinctive design DNA integrating brand’s signature styling traits such as the iconic ‘tiger nose’ grille, with a 3D ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh, giving it a bolder presence.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the new Kia Sonet to the world, a compact SUV with a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed this SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. Its uncompromising attention to detail and selection of colors and materials could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design at Kia Motors Corporation.

Kia Sonet promises a very modern and feature packed cabin with a smooth, sweeping dashboard and a good looking, minimalist center console.

Inside, the Sonet promises a very modern and feature packed cabin with a smooth, sweeping dashboard and a good looking, minimalist center console that offers access to its features. Its vertically framed air vents on the dashboard will be decorated with a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern.

Taking center stage on the dashboard will be its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. Kia's compact SUV will also be kitted with goodies such as steering wheel-mounted controls, different drive and traction modes.

“We believe the Kia Sonet’s compelling character will hold major appeal for young, aspirational and always-connected customers in India and beyond." Habib added.