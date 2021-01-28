The sub-compact SUV segment is heating up in the country, after the recent entry of Nissan's Magnite, Renault is now making headline with its Kiger SUV which has broken cover on the Indian soil.

The car appears to be closely related to its concept version showcased previously. It carries over the horizontally stacked headlamps mounted over the front bumper and sleek LED DRLs which lend it a high bonnet effect. The signature front main grille at the front seems to have a borrowed styling from the popular Kwid entry-level crosshatch. Over the side, the funky looking alloys sit under muscular arches which add to its bold appeal. Renault has also used black plastic cladding on the doors and wheel arches for an added touch of aggressiveness.

The roof comes in a dual-tone effect which is likely to be limited only to the higher-specs variants. Over the rear, the inverted C-shaped LED tail lamps look sharp and modern.

The company says that the Kiger will be a global product manufactured in India. The prices of the new Renault SUV will be announced soon in the future. It will be a direct rival to the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra KUV300 and more.

In terms of mechanicals, the Kiger will use two engine options - 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm, and 1.0 L petrol engine with an output of 72 PS and 96 Nm. The transmission option will include a five-speed manual and a five-speed EASY-R AMT on the 1.0 L petrol engine, and five-speed manual and 5-speed X-TRONIC CVT on the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit.

“After Duster, Kwid and Triber, we are now preparing for the launch of Renault Kiger, a modern SUV that is a perfect fit for the Indian market. It combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars with the creativity and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. A strong proof that Renault really is a game-changer," shared Fabrice Cambolive, SVP, Renault Brand, Sales & Operations.