Planning to buy Kia Seltos facelift SUV? Here's how much you'll have to wait

Kia India unveiled the 2023 Seltos facelift SUV earlier this month while the prices of the model were announced a few days ago. It retails at a starting price of 10.89 lakh while price for the top-end X-Line trim goes up to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The OEM has received a strong response for the updated model, especially for the top-line HTX+ and GTX+ trims, dealer sources have told HT Auto.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM
A look at the rear of the Tech Line and the front of the GT line Seltos 2023.
A look at the rear of the Tech Line and the front of the GT line Seltos 2023.

Waiting period for the newly launched model has reached up to three months for the top-end trims while that for lower trims, the wait can be up to eight weeks, sources said. The new Olive Green shade has also garnered strong preference.

The OEM offers the Seltos facelift across multiple variants and through three broad trim lines - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line. The updated model gets design updates, cabin upgrades, panoramic sunroof, ADAS Level 2 technology and an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

Also Read : Kia Seltos 2023: Five of the biggest updates revealed

Inside the cabin, wireless phone charging and eight-speaker Bose sound system have been introduced. A new layout for the connected main and driver displays and rear window shade are standard across variants. New Seltos now also gets ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, and dual-zone auto climate control, among others.

Design updates include a larger tigernose grille and an all-new LED DRL signature design. The front bumper has grown in size too while there is a new four-point fog lights on either side. At the rear, there is an all-new LED tail light design and a stretched LED bar on the boot.

The new 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol motor churns out around 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. It comes with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit. Mileage for this engine unit is claimed to be up to 17.9 kmpl.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST

