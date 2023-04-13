HT Auto
Kia Seltos launched with AWD and ADAS features. May hit Indian shores soon

Kia Seltos SUV has been launched with new features which could eclipse some of its rivals in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker has introduced the facelift version of its flagship SUV in the United States with features like all-wheel drive. It also features Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) as standard across all variants. Kia in India is also planning to launch the facelift version of the SUV soon. It is likely that the carmaker will include some of these features in the India-spec Seltos as well.

Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 13:40 PM
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos SUV in the United States with AWD and ADAS features.
Kia has reworked the exterior as well as the interior of the Seltos facelift.
2023 Seltos gets an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new 10.25-inch digital driver's display. 
Up-front the grille is all-new and is similar to the one found on the Carnival that is sold in the foreign markets.
At the rear, the Seltos gets new LED tail lamps that are similar to the one found on the Carens.
The headlamps have a projector setup and a redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps.
Kia has unveiled 2023 Seltos globally and it is expected to launch in India too.
Kia has also introduced ADAS to the 2023 Seltos.
In india, Kia can launch the Seltos facelift sometime next year.
The facelift version of the Kia Seltos has not changed much from the model introduced earlier in global markets. Unveiled last year, the Seltos facelifts SUV comes with redesigned front face with new grille, LED lights along with 17-inch alloy wheels among the changes. Kia had updated the interior of the Seltos facelift with new features such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob besides faux leather seats.

Under the hood, Kia Seltos facelift comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that can churn out 146 hp of power and 179 Nm of peak torque. There is also a more powerful turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder unit that generates 195 hp of power and 264 Nm of peak torque. The engines come mated to both iMT gearbox as well as DCT units. Kia has also introduced the all-wheel drive system in Seltos for the first time since its debut.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 13:40 PM IST
TAGS: Seltos Seltos Kia ADAS
