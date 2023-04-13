Kia Seltos launched with AWD and ADAS features. May hit Indian shores soon

Kia Seltos SUV has been launched with new features which could eclipse some of its rivals in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker has introduced the facelift version of its flagship SUV in the United States with features like all-wheel drive. It also features Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) as standard across all variants. Kia in India is also planning to launch the facelift version of the SUV soon. It is likely that the carmaker will include some of these features in the India-spec Seltos as well.

The facelift version of the Kia Seltos has not changed much from the model introduced earlier in global markets. Unveiled last year, the Seltos facelifts SUV comes with redesigned front face with new grille, LED lights along with 17-inch alloy wheels among the changes. Kia had updated the interior of the Seltos facelift with new features such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob besides faux leather seats.

Under the hood, Kia Seltos facelift comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that can churn out 146 hp of power and 179 Nm of peak torque. There is also a more powerful turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder unit that generates 195 hp of power and 264 Nm of peak torque. The engines come mated to both iMT gearbox as well as DCT units. Kia has also introduced the all-wheel drive system in Seltos for the first time since its debut.

Kia has also introduced the ADAS features in Seltos facelift SUV for the first time. The ADAS is now part of standard features offered with the SUV. It offers safety assistances like Highway Driving Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Safe Exit Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist.

Adding ADAS features to the Seltos will give Kia an advantage in the Indian markets. Among its rivals, Tata Harrier and MG Astor are the only compact SUVs to offer similar features. Hyundai too is expected to add ADAS feature in Creta when its facelift version is ready for launch in India. The Korean carmaker recently introduced it in the new generation Verna.

