Kia has introduced an updated 2021 Seltos SUV in Korea. The Kia Seltos Gravity gets a few design changes apart from some enhanced safety features. The line-up of trim levels has replenished with the flagship Gravity variation, which features a special grille with chrome accents, silver mirrors and door mouldings, as well as exclusive disc wheels.

Kia Seltos was launched in South Korea a year ago. Now the manufacturer has decided to spur consumer interest with minor updates to the SUV.

The new glossy grille on the 2021 Kia Seltos Gravity now comes with chrome strokes, which remained matte in the lower variants. It also gets 18-inch dual-tone wheels. The interior of the Gravity version features a light grey upholstery and a dark grey front panel.

In addition, Seltos received an optional multimedia system with a 10.25-inch touch screen, previously such an Seltos 8-inch monitor. The SUV also has adaptive cruise control, projection display, blind spot monitoring systems, lane keeping system and assistance when leaving the parking lot in reverse. It also gets a warning system for forgotten passengers in the back seat.

Kia Seltos Gravity will be powered by the same 1.6-litre gasoline 4-cylinder turbo engine and a 1.6-litre turbodiesel engine. Both units are paired exclusively with a 7-speed DCT transmission with two clutches.

The price of the Kia Seltos Gravity will start at 1,481,000 roubles (roughly ₹16 lakh).

In India, Kia Seltos SUV continues to rise in popularity, becoming the second-highest selling SUV in the country in June. Seltos was Kia's debut model in India when the company entered the market in 2019.

The Korean carmaker has recently strengthened the SUV by introducing a refreshed model in the country which now also has 10 additional features. The updated model may well be the answer from Kia against 2020 Hyundai Creta and new Nissan Kicks launched earlier this year.