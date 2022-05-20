HT Auto
Kia EV6 bookings to open next week: Key facts about the electric crossover

The all-new 2022 Kia EV6 is based on the New Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and features a 77.4kWh high-density lithium-ion battery.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2022, 03:20 PM
The all-new 2022 Kia EV6 is based on the New Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and features a 77.4kWh high-density lithium-ion battery. The EV offers users standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) 5 with semi-autonomous driver capabilities including Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2). (Kia)
Kia India is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle in India, the EV6. The Korean carmaker will open the bookings for EV6 electric crossover from May 26. The official price launch is expected to take place later. Kia will bring in the EV6 through the CBU route, but may produce the car in India later. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is technical cousin, as well as other EVs like Volvo XC40 Recharge in the Indian market.

Kia had introduced the EV6 to global markets earlier. Based on the carmaker’s New Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 was one of the strong contenders at this year’s edition of World Car of the Year. However, the EV made up the loss by winning the European Car of the Year award.

Kia has packed the EV6 with a large 77.4kWh high-density lithium-ion battery. This helps the electric crossover to return high range. According to the carmaker, EV6 is capable of travelling up to 528 kms on a single charge. Kia also claims the EV6 does not even take more than half an hour to recharge fully from zero if charged at its full capacity of 350 kW. However, the speed of charging is a little over an hour to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent when using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

As far as performance of the Kia EV6 is concerned, the electric crossover draws power from a single motor. It can generate maximum output of 325 PS and 605 Nm of peak torque in the top-spec AWD variants. The lower variant has an output of 229 PS and 350 NM of torque. Kia claims the eV6 can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest EVs to be sold in India.

The EV6 will also be one of the safest cars on Indian roads. It will come packed with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) 5 with semi-autonomous capabilities including Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2). These offer features like forward collision warning, lane keep assist, blind-spot detection, driver attention monitor and many more. The EV6 will come standard with 8 airbags, hill-start assist among other safety features.

The electric crossover looks modern with Kia’s new design language for future cars. It gets sleek LED headlights with adaptive high-beam and LED taillights. 19-inch alloy wheels housed under the large wheel arches also make it look sporty.

The interior boasts of premium quality with suede leather upholstery, seat ventilation function, 10-way front powered seats with massage functionality. The EV6 has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system besides an equal-sized digital instrument cluster. The top-spec AWD version may come with added features like Head Up Display and 14-speaker sound system.

