HT Auto
Home Cars Kia discontinues these diesel variants of Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India

Kia discontinues these diesel variants of Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India

Kia India has not shared any specific reasons behind the decision. However, it is believed that the Korean carmaker may have pulled out the variants due to low demand. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2022, 03:06 PM
Kia has pulled out the HTK+ diesel variants of Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India.
Kia has pulled out the HTK+ diesel variants of Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India.

Kia India has decided to discontinue some of the variants of its Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India. The company has pulled out the mid-range HTK+ diesel-automatic trim offered on Seltos SUV and the base variant of the seven-seater premium MPV Carnival.

Kia India has not shared any specific reasons behind the decision.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

However, it is believed that the Korean carmaker may have pulled out the variants due to low demand. The carmaker has refused to take bookings for these variants from the dealers.

The Kia Seltos HTK+ diesel automatic variant was priced at 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carnival base variant diesel automatic was available for 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers who want to buy the Seltos diesel automatic will now have to go for the GTX+ automatic variant, which costs 17.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is 3.7 lakh more expensive than the HTK+ variant.

The new base variant of the Carnival MPV is now the Prestige trim seven-seater unit, which comes at a price of 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is 4.5 lakh more expensive than the HTK+ diesel automatic variant.

(Also read: Kia launches Carens 3-row vehicle at a compelling start price of 8.99 lakh)

The HTK+ diesel-automatic variant of the Seltos SUV came with 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed torque converter. The engine used to churn out maximum output of 115PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. Among its features, the HTK+ Seltos offered 16-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen system and push-button start/stop.

The Carnival MPV is available with a single 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of generating maximum output of 200PS and 440 Nm of peak torque. The discontinued premium trim of Kia's luxury MPV used to offer features like 3-zone climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a rearview camera.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2022, 03:06 PM IST
TAGS: Seltos Carnival Kia Seltos Kia Carnival Kia Kia India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha Tenere 700 ‘World Raid’ breaks cover: Key highlights
Yamaha Tenere 700 ‘World Raid’ breaks cover: Key highlights
Renault Triber MPV hits one-lakh sales milestone in India, new variant launched
Renault Triber MPV hits one-lakh sales milestone in India, new variant launched
Why ‘everyone is looking for Maruti WagonR spare parts’ in this country
Why ‘everyone is looking for Maruti WagonR spare parts’ in this country
New Jeep Compass Trailhawk officially teased ahead of launch
New Jeep Compass Trailhawk officially teased ahead of launch
Tesla revises ‘exaggerated’ claims of Model 3 range after threat of sanctions
Tesla revises ‘exaggerated’ claims of Model 3 range after threat of sanctions

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city