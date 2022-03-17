HT Auto
Kia Carens now comes with exclusive sales, post-sales packages

Kia Carens takes on a long list of rivals in the three-row PV segment and Kia India is also looking at offering a comprehensive ownership experience.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2022, 12:13 PM
Customers of the newly-launched Kia Carens can look forward to specialized sales and post-sales packages which were announced on Thursday and are only meant for this specific Kia model in the country. Carens was launched here last month at a starting - and introductory - price of 8.99 lakh (ex showroom), going up to 16.99 lakh (ex showroom) for the top-of-the-line Luxury Plus with seven-seat option and diesel engine mated to an automatic transmission unit.

Kia Carens full price list   
TrimPetrol Smartstream 1.5Turbo Petrol Smartstream 1.4TDiesel 1.5L CRDi VGT
Premium 8.9910.9910.99
Prestige9.9911.9911.99
Prestige Plus 6MT - 13.49
7DCT - 14.59		13.49
Luxury 14.9914.99
Luxury Plus (6/7 seater 6MT - 16.19
7DCT - 16.99		6MT - 16.19
6AT - 16.99
   All prices are in INR, in lakh and are ex showroom

In a press statement, Kia India announced that Carens customers are being offered a ‘My Convenience Plus’ option which is exclusive to them. It offers a bundled package covering periodic maintenance, extended warranty, road side assistance including tyre alloy protection. The customers are provided with options and can choose from Premium and Luxury package, which gives the coverage for four and five years respectively. The company claims that this will benefit customers by ensuring inflation protection in service cost, pan India validity, personalization, transparency and flexibility.

Additionally, Carens owners can also benefit from Kia India's Car Shield and Car Sheild + initiatives which ensure a ‘no question asked accidental repair’ option, an industry-first reimbursement of 1 lakh incurred while defending legal claim as result of an accident covering a maximum of two events, among others.

The ‘My Kia’ mobile application is also being underlined as a comprehensive medium from which to book a unit, avail post-sales service and other highlights. “. A car purchase is an emotional decision in our country, and it is our constant endeavour to ensure complete peace of mind to our customers at every step of their car ownership journey," said Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India.

Kia has so far received over 50,000 bookings for Carens with the Luxury and Luxury Plus trims getting maximum traction. The vehicle is offered with two petrol and one diesel engine options. The transmission choices include a manual unit, an AT and a DCT.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2022, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Carens Carens Kia India
