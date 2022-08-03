HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Adds Six Airbags As Standard In Seltos Suv, Hikes Price Across Variants

Kia adds six airbags as standard in Seltos SUV, hikes price across variants

Kia Seltos SUV has also added disc brakes on four wheels besides adding more airbags for enhanced safety. The updates have resulted in a hike of up to 30,000 in the price of Seltos SUV, depending on variants.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 10:16 AM
Kia India has hiked prices of Seltos SUV after adding six airbags as standard features across its range.
Kia India has hiked prices of Seltos SUV after adding six airbags as standard features across its range.
Kia India has hiked prices of Seltos SUV after adding six airbags as standard features across its range.
Kia India has hiked prices of Seltos SUV after adding six airbags as standard features across its range.

Kia Seltos SUV has become costlier, and safer at the same time. Starting this month, Kia India will offer its flagship compact SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, with six airbags as standard across all its variants. The Korean carmaker has also introduced disc brakes on all wheels. The addition of airbags as well as disc brakes in Seltos have also resulted in price hike of the SUV. Kia India has announced the new price list for Seltos SUV from August, post the latest update. Kia Seltos will now be available from 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia India's decision to add six airbags as standard safety feature in Seltos SUV comes months after the Centre decided to make it compulsory. The government has notified that all new cars from October 1 to be fitted with six airbags. The Seltos SUV used to come with four airbags earlier. It had secured a three-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests back in 2020, when it came equipped with only two airbags.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Besides the two updates, Kia is also offering other safety features in the Seltos SUV. These include ESC, VSM, Brake Assist, Hill Assist, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and rear parking sensors among others.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Kia Seltos variantsStarting price (in ex-showroom)Top-end price (in ex-showroom)
Petrol variants (HTE, HTK, HTX, GTX, X-Line)10.49 lakh18.29 lakh
Diesel variants (HTE, HTK, HTX, GTX, X-Line)11.39 lakh18.65 lakh

Kia offers Seltos SUV in India with three engine options available in both petrol and diesel powertrain. Seltos petrol versions get a 1.5-litre and a 1.4-litre turbo unit besides the sole 1.5-litre diesel engine. The engines come mated to either a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic or the iMT gearbox options.

Besides Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos also rivals the likes of Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor in India. Soon, Seltos will also have to stand up to the challenges to be offered by two upcoming models in the compact SUV segment in Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: Seltos Kia Seltos Kia Kia India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Kia adds six airbags as standard in Seltos SUV, hikes price across variants
Kia adds six airbags as standard in Seltos SUV, hikes price across variants
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Five crucial factors to consider before buying
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Five crucial factors to consider before buying
‘Don't need to decide now': Lamborghini CEO on going all-electric
‘Don't need to decide now': Lamborghini CEO on going all-electric
This wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept replica looks just like real, it drives too
This wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept replica looks just like real, it drives too
Hyundai Tucson facelift to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
Hyundai Tucson facelift to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city