Karoq 2021, Skoda's best-selling SUV, makes global debut with updated design

Skoda has officially taken the covers off the new Karoq SUV. This is the first facelift version of the Karoq four years after it was launched for the first time. Karoq has been Skoda’s best-selling SUV and the second most popular model since 2020.

Similar Cars

2021 Skoda Karoq has grown slightly in size as the length has increased from 4,382 mm to 4,390 mm in the new generation. The height and width of the new Karoq remain the same while the wheelbase measures 2,638 mm for the front-wheel drive models and 2,630 mm for the all-wheel drive variants.

The new Karoq will be available in three trims - Active, Ambition and Style. Skoda will also offer a Sportline version as well.

(Also see pics | 2021 Skoda Karoq facelift breaks cover, gets new design)

As far as the design is concerned, the new Karoq now sports a new grille which is wider and hexagonal in shape and a new bumper with the lower air intakes. It also gets new LED taillights with a slimmer design than in the current model. According to Skoda, the new light alloy wheels with black plastic wings (available from 17 to 19 inches), as well as the side flaps next to the rear window and a new rear spoiler ‘improve the aerodynamics of the SUV and help reduce carbon emissions’.

Thomas Schafer, CEO at Skoda Auto, said, “With over half a million units sold, the Karoq is key to our brand’s success. To ensure that this will remain the case, we have developed it further: now sporting a fresher design and optimised aerodynamics along with state-of-the-art assistance systems and infotainment features. I am confident that this overall package will enable us to continue the Karoq's success story."

The interior design of the Karoq SUV has not changed much compared to the previous generation model.

The interior design of the Karoq SUV has not changed much compared to the previous generation model. The dashboard and seats remain exactly the same on the new Karoq as on the outgoing model. However, Skoda has upgraded the display units inside the Karoq. There is an 8-inch standard digital instrument panel with the option to upgrade to a bigger 10.25-inch screen. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system can also be upgraded to a bigger 9.2-inch system. The infotainment system features Laura's digital voice assistant which can understand 15 languages.

The new Skoda Karoq allows smartphones to be integrated wirelessly via Wireless SmartLink technology, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As far as safety features are concerned, the new Karoq offers up to nine airbags, 360-degree camera, Adaptive Distance Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Cruise Control with start-stop function for traffic jams (with DSG transmission only), Blind Spot Vehicle Detection and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Skoda Karoq will be offered with a choice of five engines, including three petrol. There is a 1.0-litre TSI petrol which can generate 110 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. A more powerful 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine is capable of generating 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre TSI petrol is the most powerful among the petrol engines with an output of 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque. Among the diesel engines, the 2.0-litre TDI churns out 150 hp of power and 360 Nm of torque. All the engines are mated to either a 6-speed manual of a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission unit.