Jeep to launch 2020 Compass Night Eagle in India soon

Jeep is gearing up to launch a special edition of the Compass SUV in the Indian market named Compass Night Eagle. The company has teased the same on its social media handles.

The Compass Night Eagle edition has been on sale in the select international markets including the UK and Brazil. It was revealed in 2019.

If the Indian-spec Night Eagle edition gets the same set of updates as seen on the international-spec model, expect it feature a heavier dose of black treatment inside out. Exterior bits like front main grille, bumpers fog lamp surround, window line, roof and 18-inch alloy wheels will all be blacked out.

Inside, the upcoming Compass Night Eagle is expected to get Gloss Black trims over the dashboard, moreover the seat upholstery will also be dipped in black sporting contrast stitching. In terms of other cabin features, expect a 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and keyless entry with push-button start. Also, new on the SUV will be several driver assistance features which will be a standard fitment.

2020 Jeep Compass Night Eagle (UK-spec).

The official teaser image of the upcoming Night Eagle only reveals the 'Night Eagle' badging on the tailgate.

Under the hood, the Compass Night Eagle edition will most likely be fitted with the same powertrain options as found on the regular Compass models. It will get a 1.4-litre Multi-air turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine. While the former is known to deliver 160 PS/250 Nm, the latter pushes out 173 PS/350 Nm of torque. The transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT. There may also be a nine-speed torque converter unit on offer.