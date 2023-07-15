HT Auto
Jeep monsoon campaign announced. Check out offers, benefits, services & more

Jeep India has launched its month-long monsoon service campaign to offer customers a range of benefits to keep their vehicles running smoothly during the rainy season. The service camp includes a vehicle health check-up, while the automaker is also offering special discounts on accessories, spare parts, merchandise and more. Jeep retails the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2023, 20:10 PM
The Jeep Monsoon Shield Campaign brings a complimentary vehicle check-up and discounts across several parts, accessories and services

Under the Jeep Monsoon Shield Campaign, customers can avail of a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up. This includes all the crucial components in the SUV that are checked and marked for wear and tear. Furthermore, customers can avail of a 10 per cent discount on select accessories, spare parts and care treatments. There’s a discount of up to 50 per cent on select merchandise.

Also Read : You may not be able to buy a Jeep Compass petrol anymore. Here's why

Announcing the Jeep Monsoon Campaign, Aditya Jairaj, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Jeep India Operations commented, “ Jeep brand vehicles are meant for the outdoors. As the monsoon season approaches, we at Jeep India are committed to keeping our customers safe and ensuring their vehicles are prepared to conquer any challenge that comes their way. We are delighted to welcome you to the Jeep Monsoon Camp to ensure your Jeep is ready to conquer any downpour and embark on a worry-free adventure with confidence."

The Jeep monsoon service camp also offers free alignment and balancing with four replacements of tyres and a 50 per cent discount on alignment and balancing on the replacement of two tyres. Customers also get a five per cent discount on battery replacement as part of the campaign.

The company has started the Fiat Service Promotion Camp with Euro Repair parts for Fiat vehicle owners. This includes a basic service package priced at 3,750 for petrol cars and 4,099 for diesel cars. Customers can get in touch with their preferred authorised dealerships across India to book an appointment. The Monsoon Shield Campaign will run till July 31, 2023.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2023, 20:10 PM IST
