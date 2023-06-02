Jaguar Land Rover officially rebranded as ‘JLR’, new logo revealed

Iconic British brands Jaguar Land Rover will now be officially called JLR. Starting from June 1, 2023, the automaker announced that it was re-branding itself to be known as ‘JLR’ incorporating both brands - Jaguar and Land Rover - under one title. The company announced its plans to do the same in April this year and the transition is part of JLR’s reimagine strategy that turns JLR into a house of brands for British luxury motoring.

Under the new JLR ‘House of Brands’ identity, the automaker will be bringing four distinct brands each - Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar. Instead of being model lines, these will now be brands of their own, as the company accelerates into an era of electric mobility combined with new-age luxury. JLR is spending over $18.6 billion under its reimagine strategy that will be utilised towards upgrading and overhauling manufacturing facilities to meet electric mobility needs. The automaker is also developing a new ELR platform that will underpin the Range Rover EV in 2025.

The $18.6 billion reimagine strategy for JLR will see the automaker spawn new EV platforms as well as upgrade and overhaul existing facilities

Moreover, the Jaguar brand will have a host of new models based on the upcoming JEA platform that promises a four-door GT, which will be the most powerful production Jag ever built and is set to arrive in 2024 with deliveries in 2025. This will be followed up with three new electric vehicles joining the stable.

Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, JLR, said, “This is the next chapter of our Reimagine journey to become a truly modern luxury business. The new JLR identity will bring clarity to our clients and act as a unifier for our four distinct British brands."

The update is now reflected on Land Rover’s India website as well, wherein the brand names - Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery take prominence over the Land Rover name. That said, the automaker will continue using the Land Rover name on the current and future models, albeit as a heritage mark for the company.

