Jaguar Land Rover has announced its performance SUV F-Pace SVR has received a facelift that will make it faster and more dynamic than the previous model. The most significant change among the upgrades is a revised torque curve, which is now at 700 Nm, making it three times faster in short sprints.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is powered by the same supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine. It produces the same 550 horsepower and an 8-speed automatic gearbox is still the transmission of choice. However, Jaguar Land Rover claims that the improvement of 20 Nm in the torque figure will help the new SVR to hit 100 kmph in just four seconds and achieve a top speed of 286 kmph, a slight increase of 5 kmph compared to the preceding model.

(Also see more pictures of Jaguar F-Pace SVR performance SUV)

Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations, said: “The original F-PACE SVR was incredibly characterful, well received by customers and has gone on to become the highest-selling Jaguar SV product ever. The new version builds on this success, by making numerous detailed improvements that combine to raise the bar in the high-performance SUV segment."

The steering wheel also received a new electronic power-assistance system. Modified tuning of the adaptive damping promises a more refined ride at low speeds, which is further improved by revised chassis bushes.

Besides these technical updates, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR has also received changes as far as the design is concerned. The design of the new F-Pace SVR is enhanced with new apertures and vents for improved powertrain and brake cooling.

The interior of the new F-Pace SVR has also received design tweaks. Seat and door inserts now get Alcantara finishing, with elements such as the central cubby and leather midroll wrapped in luxurious Windsor leather. The 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display is wrapped in Alcantara with ebony stitching, while aluminium patterned finishers feature as standard with open-pore carbon-fibre available as an option.

Optional slimline semi-aniline leather sports seats with heritage logo-inspired diamond embroidery across the front shoulder section, feature a unique perforation across the backrest, while the same pattern is used on the leather on the seatbacks. An embossed SVR logo on the headrests adds a final flourish.