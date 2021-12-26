Is this Santa Claus' Indian ride? Check Anand Mahindra's cryptic Christmas tweet

Fuelling the speculation is actually the different look of the rendered Thar image. It doesn't look exactly like the current Mahindra Thar, but a bit different. The digital illustration shows the true-blue off-roader with sleek curvaceous bumpers instead of a boxy unit seen on the exiting SUV.

The rendered image also shows the Thar SUV with an improved approach angle. The front fender gets an air scoop adding sportiness to the SUV's overall appearance. The image imagines the Mahindra Thar SUV with a completely open rooftop. There is a triangular roll cage looking structure mounted on top of the cabin that extends to the rear.

Interestingly, this digital illustration looks a bit familiar to a concept of the Mahindra Thar SUV that was previewed earlier during the unveiling of the SUV's current iteration back in August last year. It might be just a coincidence, or it could be a cryptic message from the homegrown auto manufacturer that has earned immense respect in the world of SUVs. If this is what the 2022 Mahindra Thar facelift is going to look like, we might learn more soon.