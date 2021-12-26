Home > Auto > Cars > Is this Santa Claus' Indian ride? Check Anand Mahindra's cryptic Christmas tweet
Rendered by Mahindra Design, the in-house design team of Mahindra & Mahindra, the Thar being driven by Santa Claus might be a preview of the upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift.
Rendered by Mahindra Design, the in-house design team of Mahindra & Mahindra, the Thar being driven by Santa Claus might be a preview of the upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift.

2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 01:53 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The rendered image shows the Thar SUV with an improved approach angle along with several other subtle design tweaks.

Anand Mahindra is known as an avid Twitter user. On Christmas, he took the social platform to wish his followers. The image he shared shows Santa Claus riding a Mahindra Thar SUV instead of his iconic reindeer pulled sleigh. It looks like Mahindra imagined the Santa in Indian style.

But wait, the cryptic tweet shared by Anand Mahindra probably says more than just Merry Christmas.

(Also Read: Watch: Mahindra Thar skids on black ice, rolls down hill in Gulmarg)

Rendered by Mahindra Design, the in-house design team of Mahindra & Mahindra, the Thar being driven by Santa Claus might be a preview of the upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift. Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose too wished his followers and Mahindra customers with a special post via his social media account.

Fuelling the speculation is actually the different look of the rendered Thar image. It doesn't look exactly like the current Mahindra Thar, but a bit different. The digital illustration shows the true-blue off-roader with sleek curvaceous bumpers instead of a boxy unit seen on the exiting SUV.

The rendered image also shows the Thar SUV with an improved approach angle. The front fender gets an air scoop adding sportiness to the SUV's overall appearance. The image imagines the Mahindra Thar SUV with a completely open rooftop. There is a triangular roll cage looking structure mounted on top of the cabin that extends to the rear.

Interestingly, this digital illustration looks a bit familiar to a concept of the Mahindra Thar SUV that was previewed earlier during the unveiling of the SUV's current iteration back in August last year. It might be just a coincidence, or it could be a cryptic message from the homegrown auto manufacturer that has earned immense respect in the world of SUVs. If this is what the 2022 Mahindra Thar facelift is going to look like, we might learn more soon.

  • First Published Date : 26 Dec 2021, 01:53 PM IST

