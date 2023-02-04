Indian Oil to invest ₹250 crore in Bengal to push green auto fuels: Report

Indian Oil Corporation on Friday said it will pump in ₹250 crore in the West Bengal region in the current fiscal to ramp up infrastructure to push green auto fuels.

The state-owned refiner and oil retailer said it has currently achieved ethanol blending of 7.5 per cent in the state against the national average of 10 per cent, with Bengal lagging behind in ethanol supply.

"However, supply chain issues will be sorted in due course and we will be able to augment blending and attain 20 per cent by 2025," IOC ED and State Head (West Bengal) LKS Chauhan said.

The company aims at net zero operational emissions by 2046.

IOC is in dialogue with institutional and bulk customers like state transport agencies for more adoption of green fuels, he said.

"At present, green auto fuels are available at 275 pumps, but by 2024, we will increase it to 1,000 pumps out of 1,482 retail outlets in the state," Chauhan said.

