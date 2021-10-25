India gets its fastest electric hypercar Ekonk with a top speed of 309 kmph

Ekonk produces a power output of 722hp, almost achieving the one is to one power to weight ratio. The electric hypercar created end-to-end by Vazirani, has also been tested at the recently inaugurated Naxtrax high-speed vehicle testing facility near Indore. It achieved a top speed of 309 kmph and a 0-100 kmph acceleration of 2.54 seconds.

The data and technical learnings derived from Ekonk will be implemented by the company on the production version of Shul, India’s first hypercar concept that was revealed at the Goodwood Festival in the UK. Vazirani might later come up with a limited series production of Ekonk for customers to purchase.

The word ‘Ekonk’ in the Indian scriptures means ‘the beginning of the divine light.’ The electric vehicle denotes the beginning of a new era for the automaker. “With the advent of electric vehicles, companies around the world have to start from a blank canvas. This is the perfect time for India to innovate, develop and pioneer this EV era," said Chunky Vazirani, Founder and CEO of Vazirani-Automotive.