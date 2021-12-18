In pics: Volvo XC60 is ready to make a mark in luxury SUV segment 6 Photos . Updated: 18 Dec 2021, 12:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6The 2021 Volvo XC60, a rival to Mercedes GLC, BMW X3 and Audi Q5, comes with a much-improved cabin than its predecessor. 2/6With a smart visual profile, the new SUV from Volvo features Thor LED head light units along with the svelte LED tail light design that offers a smooth flowing body and character lines to the car. The front grille with more prominent chrome outline has been reworked to make it bolder than before. The bumper too has been redone significantly and comes with more chrome additions. 3/6Its 19-inch alloy wheels give the SUV sporty visual aesthetics. The Volvo logo housed in the middle of the front grille also offers sensors and cams. 4/6The company has tweaked the bumper design at the rear profile of the car and has also incorporated a new Volvo badge. It provides sufficient luggage space that is large enough for two big suitcases. 5/6The automaker has kept the interiors sleek and minimalist. The SUV offers a 9-inch infotainment screen and 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system. It also comes with a backrest massage system available for the front seats only, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and wireless charging system. 6/6The 2021 Volvo XC60 comes with a two-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid technology under the hood. It is capable of generating power of 250hp and a peak torque of 350 Nm of torque. The 48V battery system claims to offer a slight quicker acceleration and improved mileage to the car. It also has a eight-speed gearbox. Priced at around ₹62 lakh (ex showroom), the new SUV will come in White, Black, Red, Blue, Osmium Grey and Pine Grey.