In pics: Volkswagen Taigun is set to take on mid-size SUV segment

Volkswagen Taigun is getting ready to be launched this month. It will compete with models such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, among others. The logo of VW sits on the front grille of the SUV that also got multiple body lines on the bonnet and a silver skid plate at the bottom. Volkswagen Taigun will be offered in two petrol engine options and will come with three transmission choices. The SUV is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The Volkswagen Taigun with MT (in red) has got slightly smaller wheels, a simpler alloy design, halogen front lights and bit less chrome on grille. These are quite subtle differences when compared to the model that comes with DGG transmission box (in yellow). The rear of the SUV shows off the LED taillights that are connected by Infinity LED lights, as termed by the automaker. Volkswagen Taigun comes with red-colour ambient lights on the dashboard and front doors. It features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connections. For customers who love a sunroof, the SUV offers that too. The 10-inch main infotainment is quite responsive to touch. It can be used for navigation, music source selection, to check vehicle statistics. The rear seats come with quality cushioning and also has enough knee room, The under-thigh support and headroom are also adequate in presence. There is also a roll down central armrest with cupholders. Volkswagen Taigun will come in five colours that are Yellow, Red, Grey, Silver and White. The SUV's 1.5-litre TSI engine is capable of creating a power of 148 hp and with 250 Nm of torque. The smaller 1.0-litre engine will come out in the very near future. Taigun has a top speed of 190 kmph and Volkswagen claims that it can hit 100 kmph from zero in 9.1 seconds.