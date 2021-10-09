In pics: Tata Punch SUV comes in compact proportions with big ambitions 11 Photos . Updated: 09 Oct 2021, 11:28 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/11Tata Punch is the next SUV lined up for the Indian car market by Tata Motors. It is gearing up for a launch ahead of Diwali, on October 20. Punch is being touted as a compact yet capable SUV that is loaded with features and is confident of tackling a wide variety of roads. 2/11Tata Punch is being offered in four variants, or personas as Tata Motors likes to call these. There is the base which is called Pure, followed by Adventure, Accomplished and the top-end Creative. 3/11Tata Punch has compact numbers while still showing off an SUV-ish profile. The face looks prominent with a familiar Humanity Line on the grille, the LED DRLs and head light units seem to have been taken straight from the Harrier and the fog light units on the front fender give it a muscular appeal. 4/11On the side, Tata Punch gets large arches over the 15- or 16-inch wheels - depending on the variant, striking alloy design, generous cladding on the doors and roof rails that highlight its profile. 5/11The doors of Tata Punch open at a 90-degree angle - visually mimicking a butterfly. This makes getting in and out of the vehicle quite easy. 6/11At the rear, Tata Punch has a sleek demeanour courtesy arrow-shaped LED tail lights, double character lines on the trunk door and Punch lettering here. There's around 360 litres of boot space available. 7/11Depending on the variant, the cabin of Tata Punch offers functional features for everyday use such as cooled glovebox, infotainment screen, climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, automatic head lights, four speakers with two tweeters, among other additions. 8/11There is a seven-inch Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, seven-inch TFT Instrument Cluster and iRA Connected Car Technology inside the cabin of Tata Punch. 9/11The seats inside Tata Punch are well cushioned with good quality of stitching. . The flat floor ensures that there is space for feet for the middle passenger. 10/11Punch is made available only with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which delivers 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of max torque, The engine is mated to a five-speed manual or AMT transmission options. The SUV is claimed to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph. 11/11There are as many as seven colour options offered on Tata Punch- Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Daytona Grey, Meteor Bronze, Calypso Red, Tropical Mist and Tornado Blue. Not all variants get all colour options. Top-end Creative trim gets dual-tone exterior colour options.