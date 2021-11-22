In pics: Skoda Slavia first impressions - a solid proposition in sedan segment 8 Photos . Updated: 22 Nov 2021, 11:24 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8Skoda Slavia is the next big ticket-launch from the Czech carmaker in the Indian car market. While price of the model is yet to be announced, bookings for the premium mid-size sedan were opened earlier this month. 2/8Skoda Slavia's front grille is bordered on all sides with chrome and is identical to what is seen on the Kushaq. The head light units feature advanced LED technology and blend well with the grille, complete with a dash of DRL. 3/8Over at the side, Slavia is visibly wider at 1,752 mm and has a stretched out profile. It gets chrome additions on the door handles, 16-inch wheels with stylish alloy design, chrome outlining on the bottom of the windows and overlapping around the C-pillar bend. 4/8The bonnet of the Slavia swoops down gently and has multiple character lines that continue on the side as well. 5/8New Skoda Slavia's rear features C-shaped LED tail lights, clean lines, a thin chrome line on the rear fender and a slight over curve on the boot door. 6/8The boot of Slavia is considerably larger than many of its rivals with 521 litres of space. 7/8Skoda Slavia's cabin features a neat interplay of black and beige on the dash, inter-spaced with an inlay in piano black finish in the middle. There is a 10-inch infotainment screen, a sleek center. the two-spoke steering with mounted controls and an all-digital driver display. 8/8Slavia will be powered by two TSI engines with 115 PS and 150 PS for the taking. There will also be three transmission choices - six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and a DSG unit.