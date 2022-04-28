HT Auto
In pics: Porsche 911 Sport Classic is an analogue supercar in digital world

Porsche 911 Sport Classic is expected could come to the Indian market in limited numbers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2022, 12:28 PM
The front fascia of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic bears the signature styling elements of Porsche.
Porsche Special Projects Director Grant Larson dubbed the 911 Sport Classic as an analogue supercar in the digital era.
The car gets a host of styling elements that ensures a superior aerodynamic efficiency.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes painted in a special grey theme that is inspired by the original Porsche 911.
The cockpit of the sports car appears with a perfect blend of digital elements with analogue touch.
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic will go on sale in Europe in July 2022 with prices starting at 272,714 euros.
Transmission options for the Porsche 911 Sport Classic include a seven-speed DCT or a six-speed manual gearbox.
The car gets power from a 2.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that puts out 550 PS of power.
All Sport Classic owners will receive a watch themed after the car's styling cues.
First Published Date: 28 Apr 2022, 12:28 PM IST
