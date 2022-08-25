HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 Is A One Off Model, Not Meant For Sale

In pics: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is a one-off model, not meant for sale

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 has been developed for Porsche Japan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2022, 15:57 PM
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 special edition comes paying homage to Porsche 906 that won the Japan Grand Prix in 1967.
1/6
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 special edition comes paying homage to Porsche 906 that won the Japan Grand Prix in 1967.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 special edition comes paying homage to Porsche 906 that won the Japan Grand Prix in 1967.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 special edition comes paying homage to Porsche 906 that won the Japan Grand Prix in 1967.
The cabin too comes with several custom touches.
2/6
The cabin too comes with several custom touches.
The cabin too comes with several custom touches.
The cabin too comes with several custom touches.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 gets a custom white colour with silver finish at the bottom. Also, the hood, wing mirrors get yellow paint theme,
3/6
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 gets a custom white colour with silver finish at the bottom. Also, the hood, wing mirrors get yellow paint theme,
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 gets a custom white colour with silver finish at the bottom. Also, the hood, wing mirrors get yellow paint theme,
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 gets a custom white colour with silver finish at the bottom. Also, the hood, wing mirrors get yellow paint theme,
The number 8 matches the racing number for chassis 145, driven to victory that year by Tetsu Ikuzawa.
4/6
The number 8 matches the racing number for chassis 145, driven to victory that year by Tetsu Ikuzawa.
The number 8 matches the racing number for chassis 145, driven to victory that year by Tetsu Ikuzawa.
The number 8 matches the racing number for chassis 145, driven to victory that year by Tetsu Ikuzawa.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Cls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Cls
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹86.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
Electric
₹88 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Land Rover Discovery (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.93 kmpl
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.38 kmpl
₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The rear gets a splitter and yellow accent surrounding the registration plate area.
5/6
The rear gets a splitter and yellow accent surrounding the registration plate area.
The rear gets a splitter and yellow accent surrounding the registration plate area.
The rear gets a splitter and yellow accent surrounding the registration plate area.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The Porsche on-off model has been built for Porsche Japan to display, not for sale.
6/6
The Porsche on-off model has been built for Porsche Japan to display, not for sale.
The Porsche on-off model has been built for Porsche Japan to display, not for sale.
The Porsche on-off model has been built for Porsche Japan to display, not for sale.
First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 15:57 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Porsche 718 Porsche sportscar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2023 Kawasaki Z900RS breaks cover globally
2023 Kawasaki Z900RS breaks cover globally
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Compared
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Compared
Hero Electric set to partner Jio-bp to strengthen two-wheeler EV adoption
Hero Electric set to partner Jio-bp to strengthen two-wheeler EV adoption
Honda to slash 40% output in this country. Know why
Honda to slash 40% output in this country. Know why
Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched at ₹78,878
Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched at 78,878

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city