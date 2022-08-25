In pics: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is a one-off model, not meant for sale
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 has been developed for Porsche Japan.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 special edition comes paying homage to Porsche 906 that won the Japan Grand Prix in 1967.
The cabin too comes with several custom touches.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 gets a custom white colour with silver finish at the bottom. Also, the hood, wing mirrors get yellow paint theme,
The number 8 matches the racing number for chassis 145, driven to victory that year by Tetsu Ikuzawa.
The rear gets a splitter and yellow accent surrounding the registration plate area.
The Porsche on-off model has been built for Porsche Japan to display, not for sale.
First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 15:57 PM IST
