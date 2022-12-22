HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Mini Cooper Convertible Flaunts Beachy Fashion Statement

In pics: MINI Cooper Convertible flaunts beachy fashion statement

MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's retractable soft top can open and close at a speed of 30 kmph.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MINI Cooper Convertible has got a special edition dubbed as Seaside Edition, which comes celebrating the car's 30 years in business.
1/10
MINI Cooper Convertible has got a special edition dubbed as Seaside Edition, which comes celebrating the car's 30 years in business.
MINI Cooper Convertible has got a special edition dubbed as Seaside Edition, which comes celebrating the car's 30 years in business.
MINI Cooper Convertible has got a special edition dubbed as Seaside Edition, which comes celebrating the car's 30 years in business.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition is available in two different exterior colour options - Nanuq White and Caribbean Aqua.
2/10
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition is available in two different exterior colour options - Nanuq White and Caribbean Aqua.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition is available in two different exterior colour options - Nanuq White and Caribbean Aqua.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition is available in two different exterior colour options - Nanuq White and Caribbean Aqua.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition retains the same design as the standard model, but gets some special styling elements.
3/10
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition retains the same design as the standard model, but gets some special styling elements.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition retains the same design as the standard model, but gets some special styling elements.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition retains the same design as the standard model, but gets some special styling elements.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mini Cooper Convertible (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Convertible
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper Jcw (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Jcw
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17 kmpl
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's styling changes are limited to cosmetic front only.
4/10
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's styling changes are limited to cosmetic front only.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's styling changes are limited to cosmetic front only.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's styling changes are limited to cosmetic front only.
The car gets white body stripes, a front bumper graphic, and side scuttles with Seaside badging.
5/10
The car gets white body stripes, a front bumper graphic, and side scuttles with Seaside badging.
The car gets white body stripes, a front bumper graphic, and side scuttles with Seaside badging.
The car gets white body stripes, a front bumper graphic, and side scuttles with Seaside badging.
It runs on 18-inch sporty alloy wheels with special wheel caps that have been designed to stay in the right position despite heavy vibration.
6/10
It runs on 18-inch sporty alloy wheels with special wheel caps that have been designed to stay in the right position despite heavy vibration.
It runs on 18-inch sporty alloy wheels with special wheel caps that have been designed to stay in the right position despite heavy vibration.
It runs on 18-inch sporty alloy wheels with special wheel caps that have been designed to stay in the right position despite heavy vibration.
Interior of the car gets a sporty black theme and comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with Seaside badging, along with Seaside sill plates, special floor mats.
7/10
Interior of the car gets a sporty black theme and comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with Seaside badging, along with Seaside sill plates, special floor mats.
Interior of the car gets a sporty black theme and comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with Seaside badging, along with Seaside sill plates, special floor mats.
Interior of the car gets a sporty black theme and comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with Seaside badging, along with Seaside sill plates, special floor mats.
The special edition cabriolet gets a unique key with an iridescent blue wave pattern.
8/10
The special edition cabriolet gets a unique key with an iridescent blue wave pattern.
The special edition cabriolet gets a unique key with an iridescent blue wave pattern.
The special edition cabriolet gets a unique key with an iridescent blue wave pattern.
Available in Cooper and Cooper S trims, the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes with unchanged engine and specifications.
9/10
Available in Cooper and Cooper S trims, the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes with unchanged engine and specifications.
Available in Cooper and Cooper S trims, the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes with unchanged engine and specifications.
Available in Cooper and Cooper S trims, the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes with unchanged engine and specifications.
The special edition cabriolet is slated to launch in February 2023.
10/10
The special edition cabriolet is slated to launch in February 2023.
The special edition cabriolet is slated to launch in February 2023.
The special edition cabriolet is slated to launch in February 2023.
First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: Mini Mini Cooper Mini Cooper Convertible luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally: Will it come to India?
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally: Will it come to India?
This concept electric vehicle is a home theatre on the move!
This concept electric vehicle is a home theatre on the move!
Delhi to get ₹700 cr for construction, maintenance, beautification of roads
Delhi to get 700 cr for construction, maintenance, beautification of roads

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city