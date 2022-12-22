In pics: MINI Cooper Convertible flaunts beachy fashion statement
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's retractable soft top can open and close at a speed of 30 kmph.
MINI Cooper Convertible has got a special edition dubbed as Seaside Edition, which comes celebrating the car's 30 years in business.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition is available in two different exterior colour options - Nanuq White and Caribbean Aqua.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition retains the same design as the standard model, but gets some special styling elements.
MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's styling changes are limited to cosmetic front only.
The car gets white body stripes, a front bumper graphic, and side scuttles with Seaside badging.
It runs on 18-inch sporty alloy wheels with special wheel caps that have been designed to stay in the right position despite heavy vibration.
Interior of the car gets a sporty black theme and comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with Seaside badging, along with Seaside sill plates, special floor mats.
The special edition cabriolet gets a unique key with an iridescent blue wave pattern.
Available in Cooper and Cooper S trims, the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes with unchanged engine and specifications.
The special edition cabriolet is slated to launch in February 2023.
First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM IST
