In pics: MG One SUV makes debut in its all sleek glory 5 Photos . Updated: 02 Aug 2021, 06:11 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5MG One SUV has made its official debut. With this launch, it also marks official introduction of the brand's new architecture and design language, combined with the claim of having 'cutting-edge' digital technology. (MG Motors) 2/5SUV is based on the brand's SIGMA architecture which claims to enhance interior space efficiency up to 75%. It also helps in balancing the exterior body flows with the interior space. (MG Motor ) 3/5The company says that SIGMA is a 'fusion of machinery and intelligence, which transcends the differences between horsepower and the ability of the software. (MG Motor) 4/5The SUV comes with newly-developed 3D grille at the front. There are strong character lines all around the vehicle. (MG Motor) 5/5The MG One SUV comes with a coupe-ish roof profile. Not much has been revealed about its technical specs yet. (MG Motor)