In pics: Maruti Baleno drives into one million sales club

4 Photos . Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 11:00 AM IST HT Auto Desk
Over one million customers over the past several years have bought the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a premium hatchback that has stood the test of time since first launch in October of 2015.
The Baleno has received updates since its first launch - from styling elements on the outside to better features in the cabin, the Maruti car has managed to keep potential buyers interested.
LED headlights, dual-tone interiors and other highlights have especially appealed to a younger car-buying audience.
Powered by a 1.2-litre Dual Jet VVT engine, the Baleno is a capable city-drive option while also being a reliable performer on highways.
