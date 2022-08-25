In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica debuts in India, shares engine with STO
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica gets power from a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica shares the same engine as Huracan STO.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
The dual massive exhaust along with the rear splitter give the car a menacing look.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica gets sleek LED taillights and a rear spoiler.
The large wheels are similar to standard Huracan.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is capable of running at a top speed of 325 kmph.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica gets sharp looking swept back LED headlamps.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica gets LED projector lamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica gets layered front splitter for better aerodynamics.
The Huracan Tecnica weighs just 1,379 kg.
The automaker describes the new Tecnica as a fun-to-drive Huracan.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica's 5.2-litre V10 motor churns out 640 hp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 565 Nm
First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 13:42 PM IST
