In pics: Honda City Hybrid eHEV gets a sporty look with a greener powertrain
Production of the 2022 Honda City Hybrid eHEV has already begun with its launch nearing.
Honda City Hybrid eHEV is all set to hit the Indian roads. Honda Cars India has already rolled out the first 2022 Honda City Hybrid eHEV units ahead of its launch. The automaker is producing the units of its new hybrid model in its Tapukara facility located in Rajasthan.
The all-new Honda City Hybrid eHEV gets a sportier look. The company has updated the Solid Wing face. It also features a claw-type garnish for fog lamps.
The Honda City Hybrid eHEV sports a ‘H’ logo at the front and rear of the car in a blue shade and there is also an ‘eHEV’ lettering on the trunk lid confirming it as a hybrid.
At the rear of the Honda City Hybrid eHEV, there is a trunk lip spoiler and a rear bumper diffuser.
The Honda City Hybrid, under its hood, sports a 1.5-litre petrol motor with two electric motors, one that acts as a generator while the other is responsible for propulsion. The combined power output of the set-up is 124 hp against 96 hp from the engine alone. The new Honda City Hybrid promises a mileage of 26.5 kmpl and offers three drive modes namely all-electric, hybrid and engine power.
The interiors come in two-tone ivory and black interior colour theme in the Honda City Hybrid. It also features a 8-inch infotainment screen that comes with ambient lighting, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and charging points.
The Honda City Hybrid eHEV sports a the seven-inch HD TFT screen that puts out all the drive-related information.
The new Honda City Hybrid also offers the user with sunroof that can be accessed through the one-touch screen.
The new hybrid model from Honda boasts premium leather upholstery in the interiors and also provides sufficient space for the passengers.
The all-new Honda City Hybrid eHEV offers many safety features such as ADAS and Honda Sensing technology. These include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Auto High Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist. It also comes with six airbags, a multi-angle rearview camera, hill hold assist, parking hold and much more.
First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 11:20 AM IST
