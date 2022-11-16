In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at the LA Auto Show, showing the automaker's enthusiasm for sporty and luxury convertibles.
The Genesis X Convertible concept comes with a long hood and short deck to the gently arcing body line, flared wheel arches, and of course, the trademark Genesis split lights front and rear.
Genesis X Convertible concept car's sleek exterior is said to portray the automaker's "Athletic Elegance design language in its purest form."
The main interior colour of the concept is called Giwa Navy, which is a shade often used on roof tiles in South Korea.
Genesis claims the concept car has been influenced by Korean roof architecture.
The four-seater cockpit focuses on comfort of the occupants along with the suave styling and host of advanced technology-driven features.
The concept car comes with plenty of resemblance with Genesis X and Genesis X Speedium Coupe concepts.
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 14:04 PM IST
TAGS: Genesis luxury car concept car
