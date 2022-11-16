HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept Breaks Cover At La Auto Show

In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show

Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at the LA Auto Show, showing the automaker's enthusiasm for sporty and luxury convertibles.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 14:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Genesis X Convertible concept comes with a long hood and short deck to the gently arcing body line, flared wheel arches, and of course, the trademark Genesis split lights front and rear.
1/6
The Genesis X Convertible concept comes with a long hood and short deck to the gently arcing body line, flared wheel arches, and of course, the trademark Genesis split lights front and rear.
The Genesis X Convertible concept comes with a long hood and short deck to the gently arcing body line, flared wheel arches, and of course, the trademark Genesis split lights front and rear.
The Genesis X Convertible concept comes with a long hood and short deck to the gently arcing body line, flared wheel arches, and of course, the trademark Genesis split lights front and rear.
Genesis X Convertible concept car's sleek exterior is said to portray the automaker's
2/6
Genesis X Convertible concept car's sleek exterior is said to portray the automaker's "Athletic Elegance design language in its purest form."
Genesis X Convertible concept car's sleek exterior is said to portray the automaker's
Genesis X Convertible concept car's sleek exterior is said to portray the automaker's "Athletic Elegance design language in its purest form."
The main interior colour of the concept is called Giwa Navy, which is a shade often used on roof tiles in South Korea.
3/6
The main interior colour of the concept is called Giwa Navy, which is a shade often used on roof tiles in South Korea.
The main interior colour of the concept is called Giwa Navy, which is a shade often used on roof tiles in South Korea.
The main interior colour of the concept is called Giwa Navy, which is a shade often used on roof tiles in South Korea.
Genesis claims the concept car has been influenced by Korean roof architecture.
4/6
Genesis claims the concept car has been influenced by Korean roof architecture.
Genesis claims the concept car has been influenced by Korean roof architecture.
Genesis claims the concept car has been influenced by Korean roof architecture.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mini Cooper Convertible (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Convertible
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
The four-seater cockpit focuses on comfort of the occupants along with the suave styling and host of advanced technology-driven features.
5/6
The four-seater cockpit focuses on comfort of the occupants along with the suave styling and host of advanced technology-driven features.
The four-seater cockpit focuses on comfort of the occupants along with the suave styling and host of advanced technology-driven features.
The four-seater cockpit focuses on comfort of the occupants along with the suave styling and host of advanced technology-driven features.
The concept car comes with plenty of resemblance with Genesis X and Genesis X Speedium Coupe concepts.
6/6
The concept car comes with plenty of resemblance with Genesis X and Genesis X Speedium Coupe concepts.
The concept car comes with plenty of resemblance with Genesis X and Genesis X Speedium Coupe concepts.
The concept car comes with plenty of resemblance with Genesis X and Genesis X Speedium Coupe concepts.
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 14:04 PM IST
TAGS: Genesis luxury car concept car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Honda_City_2_million
Why this Honda City is so special
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
Elon Musk pulls all-nighters for Twitter, leaves Tesla investors concerned
Elon Musk pulls all-nighters for Twitter, leaves Tesla investors concerned
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda
In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city