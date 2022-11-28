In pics: Ferrari Vision GT Concept breaks cover with massive power
The Ferrari Vision GT Concept was introduced yesterday during the Gran Turismo World Finals in Monte Carlo Ferrari VGT and will join the Gran Turismo 7 from December 23.
Ferrari has officially introduced the single-seater Vision Gran Turismo which is influenced by the design of the past race cars from the brand.
The power source for this Ferrari Vision GT is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine that works in the 296 GTB/GTS, GT3 and 499P race cars.
The V6 engine of the Ferrari Vision GT churns out a whopping 1,030 hp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 900 Nm of mammoth torque output at 5,500 rpm.
The Ferrari Vision GT car gets an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission sourced from Formula One.
The Ferrari Vision GT can reach 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds, and to reach the 200 kmph mark from a standstill, it takes less than five seconds.
The rear profile of the Ferrari Vision GT has been influenced by the recently introduced 499P, especially the wing and diffuser.
The all-new Vision GT comes with a special decal saying 75, which indicates to the 75 years that have passed since the automaker's first race car was introduced.
To add more power, the internal combustion engine comes accompanied by three electric motors, one mounted at the back and the other two generating power for the front wheel.
